Manhunt underway for man wanted in connection with Valentine's day murder

A manhunt is currently underway after a suspect in a Valentine's day murder is running from police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Easy money car decal scam cost Memphis businesswoman thousands of dollars
- Wolfchase Galleria updates 'hoodie policy,' rules on video recording following controversial arrests
- Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by SCSO for multiple charges
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Panola County Sheriff, DeSoto Sheriff's Department, and Senatobia Police Department are looking for Marcell Martin from Jackson, Miss.
The Senatobia Police Department pursued him Tuesday morning before he bailed out of his car near the industrial park in the town of Sardis.
The search started about three hours ago. He left a weapon in the car when he bailed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}