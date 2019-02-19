  • Manhunt underway for man wanted in connection with Valentine's day murder

    A manhunt is currently underway after a suspect in a Valentine's day murder is running from police. 

    Panola County Sheriff, DeSoto Sheriff's Department, and Senatobia Police Department are looking for  Marcell Martin from Jackson, Miss. 

    The Senatobia Police Department pursued him Tuesday morning before he bailed out of his car near the industrial park in the town of Sardis.

    The search started about three hours ago. He left a weapon in the car when he bailed. 

     

