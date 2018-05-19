Man's SUV gets stuck on top of fence outside Barbecue Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man nearly wrecked, literally, into the Memphis in May Barbecue Fest.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to call Friday morning around 1 a.m. at 25 Beale Street. Once they arrived, they noticed a man inside a Cadillac Escalade trying to move his car. However, the car wasn't moving as it was stuck on the fence.
FOX13 has learned Courtney Tate, 39, was the man inside that car.
Tate was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
He will appear in front of a judge Monday, May 21 at 9 a.m.
