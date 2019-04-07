  • Many across the Mid-South wake to thunder, heavy rain

    •    Showers and storms are moving through the Mid-South this morning
    •    Strong winds and lightning are the primary storm risks – along with heavy rain
    •    Highs today will top out in the mid-70s, lows tonight will be near 60
    •    On and off rain/storms expected through Monday with a low severe weather threat
    •    Prepare for possible power outages, downed limbs, and slick roads
    •    Dry and warm conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80
