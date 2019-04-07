Many across the Mid-South wake to thunder, heavy rain

This cell moving through St. Francis and Cross counties has 40 mph winds and moving into Crittenden at 55 mph. #arwx pic.twitter.com/EjuoeAKAP8— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) April 7, 2019
Heavy rain and storms moving through Memphis and surrounding areas. 40 mph winds, small hail, lightning and heavy rain all expected within any cells. #memwx #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/xmJLbtQpsG— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) April 7, 2019
More storms are possible today and tonight! Strong winds, heavy rain and lightning will be the primary concerns. Take it easy if you have to get out! #memwx #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/2gDHeWjMxB— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) April 7, 2019
• Showers and storms are moving through the Mid-South this morning
• Strong winds and lightning are the primary storm risks – along with heavy rain
• Highs today will top out in the mid-70s, lows tonight will be near 60
• On and off rain/storms expected through Monday with a low severe weather threat
• Prepare for possible power outages, downed limbs, and slick roads
• Dry and warm conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80
• Watch the video above for the latest on this stormy weather!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}