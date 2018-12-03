0 Many Memphis residents strongly against landfill site near local school

People who live in the Berclair and Nutbush communities gathered Sunday night to voice their opposition to the plan for a landfill site in their neighborhoods.

The construction company planning the site met with people Sunday for the first time.

The main complaints residents had focused on it being the cause of health issues, traffic issues, and environmental destruction.

People who live in these communities made it clear that they don’t want a landfill there during the meeting at the Hartland Baptist Church Sunday evening.

The construction company planning for the landfill is Baylock and Brown, and the company is already mining on the site – but not drilling.

According to Baylock and Brown, only waste from construction sites will be dumped in the field in the future.

"I know construction sites like that can be very dangerous to people who have asthma and breathing problems,” Kingsbury High student Jazmin Bautista said.

The lawyer representing Baylock and Brown showed renderings of the space where the landfill will be.

The renderings showed in many spots the landfill would be in people’s backyards.

People who live in Berclair said their community is no dump and the landfill should be somewhere out of the city.

"You can't just come in and take over someone's home. He's not from this area,” Frances Rodgers said.

Last December, people in Frayser and Hickory Hill were urging the Memphis City Council to vote against planned landfills in their neighborhoods.

This time people in Berclair will be in that same fight.

"I grew up here and I will die here,” Rodgers said.

Baylock and Brown will meet with the council to talk to them about the landfill on Dec. 13.

No word yet if they will be voting on anything. Representatives from Baylock and Brown declined an interview.

