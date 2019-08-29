0 Many Mid-South residents continue to vape despite negative health reports, cite lack of evidence

DESOTO CO., Miss. - While reports of people getting lung disease from vaping continue to pile up, many people who vape said they will continue to do it because it successfully got them to quit smoking cigarettes.

FOX13 spoke to a Horn Lake man who said he will continue to vape because he doesn’t believe there is anything bad about it.

Zack Huestis said vaping is what got him to walk away from cigarettes five years ago. He only rarely gives thought to lighting up these days.

“I mean, I have been off cigarettes ever since. I get a hankering every once in a while, but as long as you get a vape and some juice I stay away from cigarettes,” Huestis said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 visited five different vape shops on Thursday. Huestis, like many others, doesn’t believe that it causes lung disease or does anything harmful.

“There is a lot of people that assume things, and I have done my own research,” Huestis said. “And having a vape that has four ingredients is a lot better than smoking a cigarette with a thousand different chemicals like arsenic and ammonia. As far as lung disease, I have never heard anything or seen any truth.”

Huestis also told FOX13 that if anyone was injured in a vape related explosion it’s because they were using their vape wrong.

“A lot of that has to do with people being responsible with their vape. It is a piece of technology just like their phone. You got to use it responsibly,” he said. “It has batteries and a bunch of wattage running through it.

At least three of the five vape stores FOX13 went in said they could not speak about the issues for corporate reasons.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.