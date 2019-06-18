  • Map of Memphis road rage shootings for 2019

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In 2019, there have been at least 10 road rage shootings across the Mid-South. Multiple drivers have been injured, some have even died during the incidents.

    FOX13 has listed each incident and location. Here's what you need to know about each road rage shooting in Memphis for 2019.

    Highway 385 & Ridgeway, January 8th

    I-240 & Highway 385, January 25th

    I-240 & Getwell, February 13th

    I-40 & Warford, March 16th

    I-40 & Jackson, April 2nd 

    I-240 & Millbranch, April 16th

    I-240 & Quince, May 27th 

    I-240 & Airways, June 2nd 

    I-40 & Warford, June 12th

    I-40 & Warford, June 16th

     

