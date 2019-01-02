0 Marco McClendon sworn in as West Memphis mayor

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A new era kicked off for the City of West Memphis.

On Tuesday, the city swore in Marco McClendon as its first new mayor in more than two decades.

He spoke with FOX13 about his plans to build two new fire houses and how the city will even get its first Chick-fil-A.

McClendon explained his desire to make West Memphis more than a place for people to pass through.

“This is like a childhood dream to be in a position where you can help make your city move forward,” McClendon said.

FOX13 had the rare opportunity to sit with the new mayor in his dressing room, minutes before taking the oath.

He said his biggest goal is making West Memphis a destination, rather than a pit stop.

“I want to take advantage of the 60-thousand vehicles that come through our city every day on our interstates,” McClendon said.

The new mayor revealed to FOX13’s Tony Atkins his plan to form an edge board to help bring businesses to town. He also said he wants to be more transparent.

McClendon said plans are already in place to build two new fire stations in town. He's also working on a new library, and even bringing the city its first Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Overall, McClendon said economic growth is the city's biggest unifier -- it's something that hasn't reached its full potential in West Memphis.

"In two years, West Memphis is going to be the city other cities around here are talking about 'what happened," he said.

McClendon formally took the position early Tuesday afternoon.

