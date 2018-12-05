Marco McClendon wins runoff election for West Memphis mayor

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - There is now a new mayor in town in West Memphis.
Marco McClendon has been declared the winner after a special runoff election was conducted Tuesday.
McClendon defeated Wayne Croom in the election, winning by a vote of 2,471 to 2,145.
Looks like the Results are in for the West Memphis Mayoral runoff. The public information officer sent this. pic.twitter.com/QKsxerlqCQ— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) December 5, 2018
McClendon said he plans to work hard for the city of West Memphis when he spoke to supporters after the election results were finalized.
“I guarantee you I’m gonna work twice as hard, put the city first, and work with my entire council body," McClendon said.
It has been 20 years since residents of West Memphis voted for a new mayor.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis boy trapped under bus, badly hurt during deadly crash focused on getting back on field
- Friends fear Memphis man last seen leaving LA Fitness was abducted and no longer alive
- Two dead, three critical after train collides with vehicle in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}