  • Marco McClendon wins runoff election for West Memphis mayor

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - There is now a new mayor in town in West Memphis. 

    Marco McClendon has been declared the winner after a special runoff election was conducted Tuesday. 

    McClendon defeated Wayne Croom in the election, winning by a vote of 2,471 to 2,145. 

    McClendon said he plans to work hard for the city of West Memphis when he spoke to supporters after the election results were finalized. 

    “I guarantee you I’m gonna work twice as hard, put the city first, and work with my entire council body," McClendon said. 

    It has been 20 years since residents of West Memphis voted for a new mayor. 

