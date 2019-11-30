0 Marine Corps father reunites with 4-year-old daughter for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father in the Marine Corps is reunited with his 4-year-old daughter after being apart for 7 months.

Sergeant Jake Ellis works in the recruiting department and is stationed in Chico, California.

His mother Leigh Williams took a video of his daughter Charlotte Ellis who ran up to him when he walked off the plane in Memphis.

"It's tough not seeing her for a while…a lot of emotions obviously because going without seeing someone for a few short months is tough, so I'm taking in every moment I have," said Ellis.

Ellis said he facetimes Charlotte as often as he can but its not the same as seeing her in person.

"It was good its nice you forget she's getting so big after seven months," said Ellis. "It's about the little things, its amazing what you realize you have until it's not there."

This is the first time he's visited Somerville, Tennessee in nine years. He spent the holidays catching up with his mother and other family members as well.

Ellis will return to Chico on Saturday morning. He is a third generation marine who previously worked on helicopters for the marine corps.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.