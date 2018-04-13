Mark Giannini booked on statutory rape charges

Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in a Shelby County jail cell. He is booked on two counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Giannini was booked into jail around 4 a.m. on Friday. Details on the charges are limited.
In April 2017, the 52-year-old was found not guilty on all charges related in a rape case that stemmed from an incident in his home in 2014.
RELATED: Jury finds Mark Giannini not guilty in rape case
In September 2017, Giannini pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge. He was sentenced to four years in prison, but he got credit for two years for time already served.
Giannini still awaits trial on two different rape charges.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man brutally beaten and carjacked on way to bible study
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,’ teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- What? Restaurant offering tarantula burger
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}