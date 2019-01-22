Marked Tree Schools closed on Tuesday for gas disconnection

All schools in the Marked Tree School District in Arkansas will be closed on Tuesday.
An incident during construction at the high school will cause the gas to be disconnected. Therefore the high school will not have heat until the gas line is reconnected.
The district with use an 'AMI day,' according to the Marked Tree School District Facebook page.
Parents are advised to not worry if their student doesn't have an 'AMI' packet, students will have an adequate time to get their work completed.
"Everything will be resolved tomorrow and school will be in session on Wednesday," the district said.
