Market catches fire near Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a business fire near Oakhaven Wednesday morning.
Investigators tell FOX13 the fire started in the kitchen of Gary's Market at Getwell and Shelby Dr.
MFD is still investigating the fire.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
