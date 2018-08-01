  • Market catches fire near South Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a business fire near South Memphis Wednesday morning.

    Investigators tell FOX13 the fire started in the kitchen of Gary's Market at Getwell and Shelby Dr.

    MFD is still investigating the fire.

    We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

