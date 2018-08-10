Marshall Co. elementary school evacuated after water pipe breaks

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A local elementary school was evacuated after a water pipe broke inside.
The superintendent for HW Byers Elementary told FOX13 it will be a few days before school resumes after the incident.
Crews have been cleaning up and drying out classrooms and hallways.
“It is tough but especially because we had our rooms cleaned and ready,” said Superintendent Dr. Lela Hale. “I feel sorry for my teachers because they already had the rooms set up, and children had already been here for several days.”
The flooding was noticed as children were already on the way to school.
Officials made the decision not to cancel classes because it was too late to notify parents to make arrangements.
Some students were evacuated into the high school building, and the elementary students went to the cafeteria because it had not been damaged.
Classes are expected to resume on Monday, as the cleanup continues.
Officials said the pipe broke sometime Wednesday night.
