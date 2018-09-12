Marshall Co. schools could soon get resource officers, superintendent says

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - Marshall County Schools could be getting school resource officers soon. That’s if school superintendent Lela Hale gets her way.
As FOX13 found out, the four school campuses in Marshall County could all have their own resource officers by October if funding is approved.
Hale told FOX13 two recent incidents make School resource officers more critical now than ever.
Hale said the incident where a man shot at passing cars on Highway 72 in July hit too close to home, as an FBI command post was set up in the parking lot of the HW Byers Attendance Center.
Then in a separate incident just a few weeks ago, an intruder entered Potts Camp School.
He was escorted out by school administrators before being arrested. Parents were rattled.
“…because if it weren’t for the teachers that man could have gotten to our children. Who knows what would have happened to them,” said a mother of two who didn’t want to be identified.
According to the superintendent the four officers would be hired at a cost of about $46,000 each. Or $184,000 total by the county.
The superintendent told FOX13 the resource officers would be hired and trained by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
Hale said she believes she has the support of the board of supervisors for funding the school resource officers.
