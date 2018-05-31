0 Marshall County Corrections Officer among duo busted with meth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mississippi Department of Corrections are investigating after a corrections officer at the Marshall County Correctional Facility was caught with drugs, police believe he intended to deliver.

Police say Brian Coleman, 24, was pulled over on Monday at the intersection of Lowell Ave and Airways Blvd. Memphis police said Coleman was arrested after being found driving with a suspended license.

Officers then searched Coleman’s car where they found methamphetamine in a console, as well as marijuana in tobacco. Coleman was inside the car with a woman, Tarshia Kuykindall, who was also arrested.

“This is a big part of our problem and what we’re fighting for,” said Becky Farruggia, who has dedicated her life to getting opioids off of the streets. “It’s just disheartening. It’s totally disheartening.”

Farruggia said drug smuggling into prisons are a bigger issue than many think.

“For a good majority of these correctional officers, there’s money to be made in it for them,” she explained.

It was Coleman, who told officers he was a Marshall County corrections officer. FOX13 reached out to the Mississippi Department of Corrections and learned Coleman began work there on January 22, 2018. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Police said the pair had a total of 24.9 tgw of meth, .65 pounds of marijuana and 2.25 pounds of tobacco.

