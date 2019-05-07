0 Marshall County residents voting on proposed $9 million for school repairs, improvements

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Voters in Marshall County went to the polls Tuesday to vote on a school bond issue that would provide almost $9 million to help repair eight schools in the county.

Those repairs include leaky roofs, bathrooms that need overhauled and structural problems.

And the voter turnout was light at best.

If it doesn’t pass, the school board would decide on what to do, and it could potentially go to the polls again.

Amy Cole, a local school teacher, told FOX13 she voted in favor of the repairs and improvements. She said she has spent the past 16 years teaching in DeSoto County and Marshall County Schools.

“It takes our community deciding, ‘Are we going to fund these schools, so we can have a safe environment for children?’ You have to decide are you going to put money back into the school systems of the county,” Cole said.

One woman said she was voting against it because she is retired and thought it would make her taxes go up.

By noon, the polling location at Byhalia Town Hall had only seen 60 people vote. In the course of an hour at this same polling place, FOX13 crews saw only six people vote.

The school system did hold multiple public meetings about the bond vote all over the county prior to it going to the polls Tuesday.

Polling is open until 7 p.m. It is a simple two-line ballot – either in favor or against the bond.

