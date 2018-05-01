0 Marshals hope new photo will lead to murder suspects arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New technology could lead to an arrest of one Memphis’ most wanted fugitives. The U.S. Marshals have released age progression photos of Robert King. He is wanted for brutally murdering his girlfriend with a knife, and trying to kill her daughter.

Marshals have been searching for King for 13 years. Ever since he drove away from the south Memphis home where he stabbed his girlfriend to death. They have never been able to lock him up behind these bars, but they’re hoping a new photo will lead to a break in the case.

On Bradwood Avenue in South Memphis people remember 2005.

Trending stories:

“Police everywhere, it was just sort of chaotic,” said Terry, who now lives in the home.

Police say Robert King stabbed his girlfriend to death and tried to kill her daughter.

“The crime speaks for itself,” said Seth Bruce, a U.S Marshal.

The U.S. Marshals have had Robert King on their national Most Wanted board for 13 years.

“There's probably not a month goes by where there's not some kind of work done on him,” said Bruce.

But with no luck they are turning to age progression technology. The FBI recently sketched this photo of King, who is turning 54 this year.

“Almost guarantee he's going by different name. There's almost no way he could still be out there if he was still going under his current name,” said Bruce.

Terry hopes the picture helps, but thinks it’s a long shot.

“He could weigh 300 pounds. You could weigh 500 pounds now. He could weigh 100 pounds now. I don't know,” said Terry.

“I think he could be anywhere. We put [the word] out nationwide,” said Bruce.

King, could be anywhere, with any name, but he is still the suspect from Bradwood.

“[The family could] get some closure, because the things that he did, he has no business on the street ever again,” said Terry.

Marshals will make sure he’s looking over his shoulder, until the day they’re putting him in handcuffs.

“We speak for the dead. And we are always seeking justice. And we are not going to let this go until we get the guy in front of a judge,” said Bruce.

There is a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to

King is a 6-foot-2 black male with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium skin tone. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 185 pounds. He has no known scars. On his left arm in an upside down crown that has written under it “Victoria.” On the right arm in a horseshoe which written underneath it “Robert.” The fugitive has ties in the Memphis area; Greenville, Mississippi; Racine, Wisconsin; Chicago, and Minneapolis, but due to his length of time on the run, authorities say he could be anywhere.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading directly to King's arrest. Anyone with information regarding King's location is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, call the U.S. Marshals 24-hour hotline at 1-800-366-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.