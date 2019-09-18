Martavious Banks files $10M lawsuit against the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A lawsuit has been filed by a man shot by Memphis police against the City of Memphis and the three officers involved in the shooting.
FOX13 got our hands on the lawsuit filed yesterday by Martavious Banks.
Banks is seeking $10 million.
The suit said the officers used excessive force and shot him more than 20 times causing emotional and physical injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot by police in 2018 indicted on multiple charges related to chase; officers cleared by DA
It also said the officers tried to cover up what happened by turning off their body cams.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made after White Station High School football player killed in Frayser shooting
- 'I'm sorry...' Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer hosts community conversation to explain tweets
- Impaired driver in critical condition after crashing into home in Memphis neighborhood
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The suit goes on to claim the city did not properly train the officers.
Banks was shot during a traffic stop last September.
RELATED: MPD officer who shot man following traffic stop in South Memphis resigns
He pled guilty to charges connected to the stop including evading arrest and was released from jail three weeks ago.
Click here for a full copy of the lawsuit
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}