0 Martavious Banks, man shot by Memphis police after car chase, released from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis man who was shot by MPD officers after a car chase during a traffic stop in 2018 was released from jail on Wednesday.

Martavious Banks, 26, was shot by police in September 2018. Police chased Banks and a "confrontation occurred," according to MPD. He was shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot by police in 2018 indicted on multiple charges related to chase; officers cleared by DA

The officer who fired shots at Banks – Jamarcus Jeames – resigned from his position months later.

Banks was released around 7 p.m. Wednesday to his family and friends outside 201 Poplar.

HAPPENING NOW: Martavious Banks released from the Shelby Co Jail. Family greeting him now with warm embrace. "I'm a free man. It's over now", Banks pic.twitter.com/rjcqgRliFj — Amicia (@AmiciaRamsey) August 29, 2019

None of the police officers involved were criminally charged, but Banks was still charged in connection with the incident. He was indicted in May for the following charges: Evading Arrest, Unlawful

Possession Weapon in Public Place, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Reckless Driving.

His family told FOX13 at the time that they would continue to fight for his release.

According to Shelby County officials, Banks pled guilty on Wednesday to the following charges: intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon. By law, the first charge requires a minimum sentence of 60 days in prison, but he has enough jail credit to meet that requirement.

However, the reckless driving and driving on a suspended license charges were both dismissed, along with an unrelated assault conviction from 2017 being withdrawn.

What that means is Banks will now be on "probation with intensive supervision" for nearly three years.

Officials said Banks was released from jail on Wednesday as a part of the settlement. He is required to get a GED, job, and undergo random drug and alcohol screens.

RELATED: MPD officer who shot man following traffic stop in South Memphis resigns

At the time of the shooting, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said the shooting was not captured on the officer's body camera. Three officers were eventually suspended, including Jeames.

However, Weirich said it is not up to her office to determine if policies or procedures were violated.

