0 MAS announces 'pre-adoptions' to help stream line pets finding homes

The Memphis Animal Services announced the addition of pre-adoptions to their adoption program, a change shelter leadership believes will streamline the adoption process and reduce the amount of time pets stay in the shelter before going to their new home.

All pets that come in as a "stray" intake type must be held for three full business days in order to give a potential owner time to search for them and reclaim them. Adopters will now be able to pre-adopt these pets with the understanding that their adoption will only be completed if the pet is not reclaimed during the three-day stray holding period.

"We're always watching other high-performing shelters around the country and paying attention to the newest national best practices, and pre-adoptions is a concept that has popped up again and again as a ‘game-changer'," said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. "It not only streamlines the adoption process for adopters, but it also reduces how long a pet has to stay in our building taking up a valuable kennel. Shorter length-of-stay leads to increased capacity for pets, which we certainly hope to turn into more lives saved."

Pets that are pre-adopted will stay in the adoption kennels at the shelter (unless there's a medical reason for them to leave the shelter before their stray hold) and on MAS's website (www.memphisanimalservices.com) until their stray holding period is complete, so if they have an owner, the owner will still be able to locate them and reclaim. If the owner reclaims within the three-day stray holding period, the pre-adoption will be canceled and the pre-adopter's fee can be used toward another pet.



