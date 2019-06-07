MAS in 'crisis' mode after rescuing 40 dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Animal Services needs your help.
They are in 'crisis' mode after taking in dozens of dogs from "horrific conditions" in Memphis.
"Last night, we removed 40 dogs from a cruelty case where they were living in horrific conditions. Even though we were full, we could not in good conscience leave them there despite the fact that we only had FOUR open kennels," Memphis Animal Services said.
There are multiple ways to help.
ADOPT: All dog adoption fees are $19 through Sunday!
FOSTER: We will be making a number of current-resident dogs available for foster. If people can foster even for a few days or a few weeks, it would save lives.
DONATE SUPPLIES: Go here to donate and click on DONATE NEEDED ITEMS to see what items we need and even a link to our Amazon wish list.
