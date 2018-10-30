Masked gunman kicks in front door, shoots and kills woman

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - One woman is dead and a second victim was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Clarksdale.
The coroner handling the case told FOX13 the shooting happened on the 900 block of Cheyenne.
Police Chief Williams told FOX13 they received the call around 9:40 p.m. on Monday. A masked Gunman kicked in the front door of the home and shot the woman. A man was also shot but he ran out the back door and was able to escape.
Police do not have any suspects.
Lekeisha McKee Williams, 38, has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed. The second victim was flown to Regional One hospital in Memphis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
