Masked men rob Memphis pawn shop, shoot at employee as they escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An employee arriving for work escaped several gunshots fired by men trying to rob a pawn shop in Memphis.
Police said three men, all wearing black hoodies and masks, were attempting to rob Pawn Plus on Winchester Road Thursday morning.
The victim told MPD that as he pulled up to work at the shop, a man on a bicycle said there were people trying to rob it inside.
He backed away from the store and got inside his truck, but the suspects came outside – one pointed a gun at the victim.
That’s when the gunfire started.
FOX13’s Scott Madaus spoke with a person who witnessed the incident. How the man avoided injury, and what we know about the suspects – on FOX13 News at 5.
