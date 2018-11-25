  • Masked men shoot woman during robbery at local apartment complex

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Suspects are still on the run after a woman was shot and robbed at the Highland Hills Apartments in Hickory Hill.

    Police responded to the robbery at 11:10 Friday night in the 2800 block of Terri Crest.

    Investigators told FOX13 a woman was shot during a robbery on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

     

    The suspects were wearing all black with masks.

    No suspects have been arrested at this time. The victim has not been identified by police.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

     

