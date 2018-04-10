0 Masked men steal $20,000 worth of jewelry from Memphis pawn shop

Two men are facing charges and two others are wanted after a major heist at a Memphis pawn shop.

The burglary happened Tuesday at the Cash America Pawn in South Memphis.

Around 11:30 a.m., three men stormed the business with masks and sledge hammers. They broke all six glass display cases and stole more than $20,000 worth of jewelry, according to a police affidavit.

The three men ran out of the store and jumped into a gray 2006 Chevrolet HHR with driveout tags and the right hubcap missing.

Trending stories:

Officers spotted the car a few miles away at Weaver and Canary. The suspects drove into the yard of a home on Deminwood less than a mile later and crashed after going down a step hill.

Police said all four suspects bailed out and tried to run away. Officers caught Allante Mack and Melvin Rimmer.

Mack told police he was the getaway driver. Rimmer admitted to being involved in the pawn shop heist, according to an arrest report. Both men are charged with evading arrest, theft of property between $10,000-60,000, and vandalism between $1,000-2,500.

Officers on the scene found jewelry in and around the getaway car.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. If you have any information that might help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.