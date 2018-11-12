0 Mass-shooting in Shelby County was over gambling dispute, authorities say

A Memphis neighborhood was left on-edge after a mass shooting.

A total of six people were shot Saturday night in the 4300 block on Sunridge Drive. Two of them died.

“This is shocking. It really is. It’s shocking,” said Dorothy Wilkins, as she pulled into her driveway after church on Sunday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dorthy Wilkins has lived in her home in the neighborhood for 15 years.

“We heard two shots, me and my son, that was it. We came out and the police were everywhere we didn’t know what was going on,” she explained.

Sunday she was still shaken up as she talked about the shooting that happened right across the street the night before.

“Everything is nice in this neighborhood. It’s quiet,” Wilkins explained as she shook her head.

Six people were shot. Two of them are dead – all over a disagreement while gambling.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as 18-year-old Marcus Conway and 22-year-old Marquese Taylor.

The shooting victims – who ranged from 13 to 21 – were listed in serious and critical condition. One of them has since been released, and the others have been upgraded to non-critical.

FOX13’s Winnie Wright knocked on the front door to see if anyone was inside the home where the shooting happened. As she waited, she saw blood covered the floor with bloody footprints trailing out the front door.

Someone did answer eventually. They told FOX13 they didn’t want to go on-camera, and they were waiting for the homeowner to arrive.

SCSO Spokesperson, Lt. Anthony Buckner said one of the victims was dead upon deputies’ arrival to the crime scene.

The other five drove themselves to the hospital, which would explain the blood in the street. Another other victim was dead when they arrived at the hospital.

Lt. Buckner said SCSO believes the victims and suspects knew each other. They don’t have any suspects in custody. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

© 2018 Cox Media Group.