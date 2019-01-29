Massive brawl breaks out at local high school basketball game

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Parents are concerned after a huge fight broke out at an Overton High School basketball game.
Video shows that the fight broke out between the Overton Wolverines and the Sheffield Knights on Friday.
A spokesperson with the school district told FOX13 they are looking into this situation.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made and no reports were filed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man, young girl found dead inside Memphis home, police say
- 'Couple leaves server derogatory note after hearing her speak Spanish, cafe owner says
- No dough: Florida men steal empty safe at Domino's
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Basketball players from Overton and Sheffield High School are seen throwing punches.
The fight broke out during the girls’ varsity basketball game on Friday night. Video showed one player getting picked up as she tried to fight back.
Parents are concerned after a huge fight broke out during the girls varsity basketball game at Overton High School on Friday. No arrests or police reports were filed. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/IVQ4edVMmD— Jacque Masse (@massereports) January 29, 2019
SCSO said the fight was separated by coached and other school officials.
Footage showed the deputies at the game trying to keep students calm.
Parent Bill Ashmore told FOX13, “I guess the kids wanted to show off, it doesn’t make any sense.”
Here’s a statement from Shelby County Schools –
The District is reviewing the situation that occurred at Friday's game at Overton High. The Security Department will be meeting with District officials in Athletics, Policy and other departments to discuss ways to prevent disruptions like this in the future and ensure the safety of all athletes and visitors in attendance at sporting events.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}