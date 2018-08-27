Massive brawl on Beale St. leaves man stabbed, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was stabbed in the back after a massive fight on Beale St.
Police responded to the fight at 2:45 Sunday morning in the 100 block of Beale St.
One man was stabbed and sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Investigators told FOX13 the victim and suspect did not know each other.
Scary moments on Beale St last night.
I walked upon a crime scene. Saw a man stabbed and taken off the hospital just before 3a last night.
Police named the man wanted for the stabbing Sunday afternoon. According to MPD, Michael Thomas, 30, was wanted for an aggravated assault charge.
According to police, Thomas was arrested Sunday evening by members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit. It is unknown when and where he was arrested.
