    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    A Memphis man was stabbed in the back after a massive fight on Beale St.

    Police responded to the fight at 2:45 Sunday morning in the 100 block of Beale St.

    One man was stabbed and sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

    Investigators told FOX13 the victim and suspect did not know each other.

    Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

