MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight on FOX13 News, we break down how things got out of hand for this massive Beale Street brawl. Watch a full report, tonight at 9.
A Memphis man was stabbed in the back after a massive fight on Beale St.
Police responded to the fight at 2:45 Sunday morning in the 100 block of Beale St.
>> Pictures from the Beale St. brawl
One man was stabbed and sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Investigators told FOX13 the victim and suspect did not know each other.
Scary moments on Beale St last night.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) August 26, 2018
I walked upon a crime scene. Saw a man stabbed and taken off the hospital just before 3a last night. pic.twitter.com/XbOJRWyF34
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Additional photo: If anyone can identify this suspect, they should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. https://t.co/1gYvz51ySz pic.twitter.com/eQEg1OeUXA— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 26, 2018
