0 Massive business closures in Shelby County causing large amount of layoffs

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The unemployment rate is dropping in Memphis, but the city and county are still dealing with massive closures.

In 2018, there were more than 1,037 layoffs in Shelby County, with some of the most layoffs coming from LGSTX Distribution, Sam’s Club and Radial South – a distributor for Target that cut nearly 500 jobs alone.

Based on the number of closure notices filed with the state, there will be at least 613 layoffs in Shelby County this year and another 530 layoffs slated for 2020 when the Electrolux closes its plant in Memphis.

Compared to Nashville, there were only 499 layoffs in Davidson County last year and about 100 layoffs slated for this year.

FOX13 sent over these numbers to professors at the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economics Research at the University of Memphis.

In an email, Dr. Arthur Grehan said: “Nashville has a very vibrant economy which contributes to its low unemployment rates. The more vibrant the economy the healthier the business climate, which may contribute to a lower number of layoffs.”

When FOX13 compared the two counties, the unemployment rate in Shelby County is 3.6 percent, while in Davidson county it’s 2.3 percent.

“We should always be concerned because we have to create new jobs to offset the ones we lose,” said Dr. John E. Gnuschke. “Job losses are always serious setbacks. Less so when times are good like now but still serious. Clearly, the setbacks early in the year are a concern.”

State data shows there are more job openings in the Memphis Metropolitan area right now than there are candidates to fill them.

