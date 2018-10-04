Massive fire destroys vacant Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vacant apartment complex was destroyed after it caught fire in Memphis.
Firefighters were called to 603 Exchange Ave. around 12:30 a.m.
Between 85 and 90% of the apartment complex was encompassed in flames. Firefighters could not go inside because the fire was so large.
Crews were forced to fight the flames from above.
Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 the roof and walls collapsed. Bricks were also falling off the side of the building.
Investigators do not know what caused the fire. MFD said the circumstances are suspicious and it could be arson.
This is not the first time fire crews have been called to the area. Lt. Cooke said they are there often.
“We’ve been on this street several times over the past three years,” Lt. Cooke said. “There are several vacant structures on this particular street.”
No firefighters were hurt, and they brought the flames under control around 1:11 a.m.
