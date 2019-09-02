Massive police presence at Memphis townhomes after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple shootings this Labor Day.
According to police, the most recent shooting happened at Old Dominion at the Twin Oaks Townhomes.
The Memphis Fire Department said they did not transport anyone from the scene.
FOX13 is working to learn if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
