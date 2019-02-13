0 Massive potholes wreak havoc for drivers on I-40

Overnight rainfall caused giant potholes to open up along Interstate 40 near Chelsea Avenue, Tuesday morning.

They are filled now, but FOX13 witnessed more than a dozen drivers impacted. Driver after driver after driver kept falling victim – with the mammoth potholes causing significant damage.

“Boom! Everything… hubcap… everything came off,” Timothy Cain told FOX13 when describing the damage to his car.

“I heard something ‘pow’ really loud,” Destiny Wilson described. “It bent my rim and did this as well.”

Destiny Wilson said she hit the row of holes around 5:30 Tuesday morning while switching lanes. She pulled off I-40 near the Chelsea exit and said she immediately noticed she wasn’t alone.

“Car backed up behind me and about four cars in front of me,” she said.

Timothy Cain unfortunately joined that row of cars. He said all of them had flat tires.

“They put a lot of people’s lives in danger,” Cain said.

Crews closed two lanes of traffic for hours. Then workers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation came out and filled nearly a half-dozen gaping holes.

Although TDOT wrapped up the job quickly, drivers were still on the side of the road fixing a problem that they believe is the state’s fault.

“They’ve got to do something,” John Wilson told FOX13. “This is ridiculous.”

Drivers we spoke to said they plan to file a claim with TDOT in hopes that their damages will be covered.

