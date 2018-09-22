Massive sinkhole causing issues in Orange Mound

People in Orange Mound said they are tired of looking at a sinkhole in front of their homes.
They said it has been weeks and not much has been done.
FOX13’s Tony Atkins spoke with residents about the massive sinkhole.
“You see how the surrounding is going down? Then I guess when it went so far down it just fell in,” said Joe Guy.
Investigators did make their way out to look at the hole and are working to fix it.
MLGW crews are working to fix the water leak. They also said the company will fill the hole when the work is done.
It is expected to be fixed by Oct. 2.
