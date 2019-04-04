0 Massive sinkhole leaves Memphis man stranded after car significantly damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is left with a popped tire and sinkhole right in front of his home in Oakhaven.

Tommie Estell Jr. was leaving his house for work when he backed out of his driveway. He put the gear in drive, felt his back tire lower, and then heard it pop.

“I was supposed to be at work this morning at 8, now I’ve got to go buy a new tire,” Estell said.

It was a sinkhole. FOX13 saw it after his car was towed out of it.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It’s several feet deep and there’s a lot of empty space underneath the gravel road around it.

“Look at the hole, there’s nothing under there, so yes that’s a big concern for me,” Estell said.

Estell said a police officer was nearby on an alarm call, so he was able to wave him down. That's who got in touch with city workers for him.

Ouch. A man backed his car out of his driveway & goes to put it in drive... then he heard a boom. His back wheel fell into this. The worst part? Much more of the road looks washed out under this layer of gravel. Hear from him tonight #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/dN955rWCRl — Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) April 4, 2019

Estell told FOX13 they set folding barricades out and left.

“He said they'll probably be here tomorrow and they'll put a steel plate down,” Estell said. “And how long will it take to get it fixed? They couldn't tell me.”

Now Estell tells FOX13 he is worried about it becoming larger since so much of the road has been eroded.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.