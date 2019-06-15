Massive sinkhole shuts down Highway 51, according to TDOT

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Crews are working to fill a massive sinkhole on Highway 51.
According to TDOT, a pipe failed underneath the roadway on Highway 51 near Wrotham Road.
Previously, crews put asphalt and a plate on top of the pipe - but it still failed.
At this time, crews are working to fill the massive hole.
Workers have been on the scene since before midnight. It's unclear when the road will be fixed.
FOX13 noticed MLGW crews on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with FOX13 for updates.
