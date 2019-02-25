Massive sinkhole swallows car on Tennessee road

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A massive sinkhole swallowed a vehicle on a West Tennessee roadway this weekend.
Video – which was captured by Steve Short of the Milan Mirror Exchange newspaper – shows the car being pulled out of the hole. The incident happened on Otha Holt Road between the cities Milan and Medina.
Short said the driver did not try to go through high water. She stopped on the road before she reached the water, but the pavement underneath her vehicle began to collapse.
The vehicle was swallowed whole and had to be pulled out by a wrecker.
The Jackson Sun reported three passengers were inside the car, and they all made it out safely.
The driver, Dinah Hufstedler, told the Jackson-based newspaper she was in the car with her grandson and another child when the road began giving out. She said they were able to escape by climbing out the windows.
"Less than a minute after we got out, the car sunk up to the back seats," Hufstedler told the Jackson Sun.
