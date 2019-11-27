0 Massive storms could delay flights across the county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two massive storms, one on the West Coast and another in the Midwest are threatening travel for loved ones this Thanksgiving.

Yesterday, some people flying out of Memphis International Airport were stranded overnight and forced to sleep on air mattresses overnight. FOX13 decided to ask in what situations do airlines put people in hotels.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Millions of Thanksgiving travelers throughout the country are getting slammed by poor weather conditions. Causing many delays and cancellations at airports.

"We got up at four o'clock. Our flight was supposed to be leaving at seven. We tried to check in they didn't check our bags in on time. So now we sit here," said Sedrick Mabry, passenger.

Sedrick Mabry and his family were stuck at Memphis International Airport for six hours because of a baggage issue. "It's my anniversary. My wife is sitting here and she's upset. So that's not good," said Mabry.

Mabry and his family are not the only people having bad luck. Last night several passengers slept on mattresses in the airport after their flights were canceled because of the storm that hit the area.

"The airport generally has accommodations. Issues out air mattresses and cots if the airport lobby is really crowded with passengers here," Ceaser Smith, American Airlines Customer Service Coordinator.

He said airlines will make accommodations for passengers if it is something the company can control.

"Like mechanical or crew related then airlines will generally issue a hotel voucher if we can't rebook that passenger within a few hours or if they have to do an overnight stay," said Smith.

During this Thanksgiving travel season, more than 170,000 people will pass through Memphis International Airport.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.