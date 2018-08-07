Massive traffic jam after critical crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers on I-40 are in stand still traffic after a critical crash on I-40.
Police told FOX13 the accident happened at westbound I-40 near the Appling exit.
One man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Eastbound traffic has not been impacted by this crash.
TDOT says the scene should be cleared by 7 p.m.
An accident at I-40 WB and Appling Rd. has backed up traffic to Hwy 64. #memtraffic pic.twitter.com/fRGjbQbsKI— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) August 6, 2018
At 4:09 p.m. Officers were on the scene of accident at westbound I-40 and Appling. One male was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
