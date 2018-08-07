  • Massive traffic jam after critical crash on I-40

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers on I-40 are in stand still traffic after a critical crash on I-40.

    Police told FOX13 the accident happened at westbound I-40 near the Appling exit.

    One man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Eastbound traffic has not been impacted by this crash.

    TDOT says the scene should be cleared by 7 p.m.

     

     

     

