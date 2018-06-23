0 Massive trash pile causing bug, sanitation problems for apartment residents near U of M

EAST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Trash has been piling up outside one apartment complex for three weeks.

The heaping pile of garbage is located behind Stratum on Highland apartments off South Highland Street, right next to the University of Memphis campus.

“Dude, I feel like I stay in a third world country,” said Preston Brasswell, a resident at the apartments and student at U of M. “It smells disgusting.”

In the pile are weeks-old trash bags and loose items like sour cream, pizza boxes, and even shopping carts full of junk.

Residents are suffering from the smell and talking about the bugs.

“People keep coming up and asking, ‘You see gnats in your room?’” said Brasswell. “I'm like, ‘Yes! I do.’

I thought I was disgusting. I ended up detail cleaning my room like five times. [Gnats] just kept coming in.”

The residents, like Brasswell, have complained for weeks.

“Everyone has talk to management…everyone,” he emphasized. “I almost started a petition.”

He told FOX13 that management has been unresponsive.

“They haven't talk to anyone about anything,” said Brasswell. “They were just like, ‘We will fix the problem.’”

When FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw went to talk with Stratum managers both elevators were broken. The managers declined to go on-camera but did say they were working to fix the issue and compensate residents for the inconvenience of the bugs and smell.

The apartment complex said the problem began when the trash company removed the large dumpster and residents kept putting their trash through the chute, which led to the back alley.

Code Enforcement issued a “Notice to Correct” citation on Friday, which gives the owners one week to fix it before fines kick in.

“All of that can be taken care of in literally one day,” said Brasswell. “Animals have gotten into it! I saw like kittens fighting over a tin can or something like that. I was like, ‘This isn't why I'm paying rent.’”

While managers pile up the rent money, the residents’ trash is doing the same.

Brasswell has a message for them.

“Get your [stuff] together man,” he said. “That's all I have to say.”

Since FOX13 started asking questions, a large dumpster has been moved outside the apartments.

It’s unclear when the entire pile will be gone and the bug problem fixed. Management said they will have an exterminator come out in the near future.

