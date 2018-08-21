Massive truck fire blocks traffic in Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - A truck fire has completely stopped traffic on Hwy 249.
The truck fire happened near the Widener exit in St. Francis County.
It hasn't been confirmed how long traffic will be impacted in that area.
No injures have been reported at this time.
