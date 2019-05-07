0 MATA bus driver assaulted while driving, causing accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 discovered another case of a bus driver being assaulted on a MATA bus. And this time, the bus was moving.

The incident happened Thursday, just one day after FOX13’s investigation about the bus driver’s union demanding shields to protect drivers and others.

MATA is asking for more than $29 million from the City of Memphis to operate public transit. The transit authority has no intention of amending its capital budget to ask for money for bus driver shields.

FOX13 obtained a police report that said another driver was assaulted last week, the ninth time it has happened since 2016.

In this most recent instance, the bus driver told MPD an irate customer grabbed her arm while she was driving and hit her.

According to the police report, the MATA bus hit another car and damaged that vehicle’s passenger side door. One passenger on the bus told police he injured his leg.

“It is under investigation by the Memphis Police Department and I would refer you to them for comment,” said Gary Rosenfeld, CEO of MATA.

FOX13 uncovered eight other cases of a MATA bus driver being either assaulted or harassed since 2016. The latest case was arguably the most serious to date because the bus was moving.

Councilmember Gerre Currie told FOX13 she wants to hear why MATA has not asked for money to purchase protective shields in its capital request.

Even the bus rider’s union said the transit authority needs to request for the shields, which MATA said are expensive – more than $500,000 to equip the entire fleet – and the data is mixed about their effectiveness.

“I think this is the kind of thing that not only benefits drivers but it also benefits riders,” said Justin Davis, with the union.

Rosenfeld told FOX13 sometime next week the transit authority will begin testing as many as three protective shields on MATA buses.

We are still waiting to find out what routes will be selected.

