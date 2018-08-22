MATA discussing bus route changes, eliminations during public meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of MATA route changes are around the corner. There are 28 routes with proposed services changes coming in November.
Tuesday, MATA held the first of its input sessions about the changes.
Lenora Lewis said she’s become quite familiar with the Route 42 bus. She’s been riding five days a week.
“I ride my bike to the bus stop in Memphis, then I ride to FedEx,” she explained.
The 28 proposed route changes included dozens of time changes, route changes and even several eliminated routes.
“We adjust our service based on the data we generate through the year,” said MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld.
FULL LIST OF PROPOSED ROUTE CHANGES:
- 2 Madison – Weekdays: discontinue 10:45 p.m. inbound and 10:15 and 11:15 p.m. outbound trips.
- 4 Walker – Weekdays: adjust frequency to every 60 minutes all day; discontinue 10:18 p.m. inbound trip. Saturdays: adjust frequency to every 60 minutes all day. Sundays: adjust frequency to every 120 minutes all day.
- 5 Central – Eliminate route. University of Memphis will be served by new routing on the Route 50 Poplar.
- 6 Northaven – Eliminate route.
- 7 Air Park – Weekdays and Saturdays: Minor timing adjustments to improve efficiency.
- 9 Highland – Weekdays: adjust schedule times to run frequency of every 120 minutes for long trips (4:57 a.m., 6:57 a.m., 4:01 p.m. southbound and 6:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. northbound), and every 90 minutes on short trips.
- 11 Frayser Raleigh – Weekdays: eliminate 10:32 p.m. inbound trip and 11:15 p.m. outbound trip; Adjust frequency to every 60 minutes all day. Sundays: discontinue Sunday service.
- 12 Florida – Routing change: service to Indian Hills Loop on inbound instead of outbound trips. Weekdays: adjust frequency to every 60 minutes all day.
- 13 Lauderdale – Discontinue Saturday service.
- 17 McLemore – Discontinue Saturday service.
- 19 Vollintine – Weekdays: adjust frequency to every 60 minutes.
- 26 Hickory Hill – Weekdays: discontinue 6:55 p.m., 8:01 p.m., 8:55 p.m., 10:01 p.m. eastbound and 7:19 p.m., 8:22 p.m., 9:20 p.m., and 10:22 p.m. westbound trips. Sundays: adjust frequency to every 120 minutes.
- 28 Holmes – Routing change: southbound on Tchulahoma>Holmes>Getwell>Shelby, and return along current routing. Saturdays: discontinue Saturday service.
- 28L Airways Transit Center Limited Stop – Routing change: eastbound on Shelby, right on Tchulahoma>Holmes>Getwell>IRS, and return inbound along the same routing.
- 31 Firestone – Eliminate route.
- 32 East Parkway – Routing change: discontinue service south of Airways Transit Center. Weekdays: Adjust frequency to every 60 minutes all day.
- 34 Walnut Grove – Eliminate route. Routing east of Perkins and Walnut Grove will be served by new routing on the Route 37 Perkins.
- 35 South Parkway – Weekdays: change frequency to every 120 minutes.
- 37 Perkins – Routing change: northbound on Perkins>Walnut Grove>Humphreys>Shady Grove>Yates>Walnut Grove>Perkins and continue current routing southbound. Weekday service will run every 60 minutes. New Service: Saturdays every 60 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays every 120 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 38 Boxtown Westwood – Eliminate route.
- 39 S. Third – Routing change: discontinue Neely branch. Weekdays and Saturdays: adjust frequency to every 60 minutes all day. Sundays: adjust frequency to 120 minutes all day.
- 42 Crosstown – Weekdays: discontinue 10:43 p.m., 11:27 p.m. northbound and 11:04 p.m. southbound trips. Saturdays: discontinue 9:43 p.m. northbound and 10:08 p.m. southbound trips.
- 46 Whitehaven – Eliminate route.
- 47 Shelby Farms Park – Eliminate route.
- 50 Poplar – Routing changes: eastbound on Poplar>Highland>Central>Goodlett>Poplar, continue to end of route and return westbound on Poplar and then same routing.
- 52 Jackson – Weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays: minor timing adjustments to improve efficiency.
- 57 Park – Weekdays: discontinue 10:15 p.m., 11:15 p.m. outbound and 10:44 p.m. inbound trips.
- 69 Winchester – Routing change: eastbound on Mitchell>Neeley>Shelby, and continue along current routing, returning westbound along the same routing.
