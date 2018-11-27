MATA releases security firm after guard shoots man at downtown Memphis bus stop

MATA is splitting with its security company after a security guard shot a customer at a downtown bus stop.
A new firm is now providing security, while the former Office of Preparedness Director Dale Lane will be consulting.
Milz Mayhorn, 28 – a security guard with Ambassador Protection Agency – shot a man Friday morning after that man got into an argument with a bus driver, police said.
According to MPD, Mayhorn told the victim he would be shot in the leg if he didn’t comply. And that is exactly what happened.
Mayhorn is being charged with aggravated assault.
MATA officials told FOX13 they released that agency following that incident. They also have launched an internal statewide agency review of public safety and security measures and procedures.
Lane will look specifically at security services and practices. He will provide recommendations to MATA about public safety and security measures, ensuring that it operates safely and securely.
