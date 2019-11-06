0 MATA testing effectiveness and cost of shields installed last month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The public is still debating the merits of the protective shields for MATA bus drivers.

The transportation authority is testing the effectiveness and cost of a pair of shields installed last month.

FOX13 first reported this issue in May and after installing shields for a trial period, the transportation authority is asking passengers and feedback.

Bus drivers told FOX13 that the shields are something they've wanted for years, but the business agent for the union said he's heard some mixed opinions.

"Got mixed opinions, most positive. They wish they had a different option to compare the shields," said Michael Wilson.

Now, the transportation authority is testing two devices that cost a total of $10,000 to see if they are worth the money and liked by both the public and the drivers.

"There is a need for the shields. We definitely need something in place because the day and time that we are living now, you can't take it for granted," said Wilson.

A MATA spokeswoman told FOX13 they have not compiled any formal comments from passengers, but they certainly will do so.

"I think what they are going to do is have a survey passed out to the passengers and the operators as well to see what they think of it. What are the pro's and con's?"

