0 Mayor in north Mississippi city abruptly quits

SENATOBIA, Miss. - A Mid-South city needs a new mayor after their now-former leader abruptly retired.

One year into his fifth term as Senatobia mayor, Alan Callicott retired.

The now-former mayor said he chose to retire because the job was keeping him up at night for numerous reasons. Callicott told FOX13 the pressures of running the day-to-day operations of the city eventually wore on him.

“Some of those areas have presented themselves as bigger challenges… than they have in previous years,” he said.

FOX13’s Tom Dees asked the Callicott if choosing to retire only 17 months into his fifth term as mayor had anything to do with disagreements with the board of Alderman. He took the high road.

“We have a brand-new Board of Alderman, and I have been there for 25 years as Alderman and Mayor and I am very proud of what we have accomplished in the last 25 years,” he said.

Callicott told FOX13 he has been contemplating the move for some time. However, in the past month he said the feeling that he needed to spend more time with his family and with his insurance business has grown stronger.

“Every once in a while, you reach a season in life where you realize you have done as much in life and you are ready to move on to that next thing,” he said.

We have reached out to Senatobia City Hall to find out when the city will hold a special election to fill the mayor’s seat.

