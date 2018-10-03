Mayor Jim Strickland has been out of office, recovering from surgery, since Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Strickland has been out of office since Monday recovering from surgery. FOX13 is working to determine
Memphis Mayor Jim Stirckland has been out of office and recovering at home from surgery since Monday.
A tweet from the City of Memphis explained that the mayor had a ‘scheduled minor surgical procedure’ earlier this week.
From Ursula Madden, our Chief Communications Officer:— City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) October 3, 2018
“Mayor Jim Strickland is home resting after a previously scheduled minor surgical procedure this week. The procedure was a success, and the mayor is expected to be back in the office Monday.”
While the mayor is out of the office, the COO while have the authority of mayor.
“It’s no different than when the mayor takes vacation days,” said Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden.
That procedure was successful and the mayor should be back in the office on Monday.
The mayor was last seen at a public event on Sunday with the Memphis Japan Festival.
