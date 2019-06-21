  • Mayor of Shelby County declares State of Emergency after flash flooding

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Mayor Lee Harris declares a state of emergency in Shelby County.

    Major flooding across the county has impacted Mayor Harris's decision.

    Harris took to twitter saying, "In light of the destructive flash flooding in Shelby County, I have determined that in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our citizens a state of emergency must be declared."

    The mayor posted the tweet at 5:30 Friday afternoon.

     

