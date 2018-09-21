0 Mayor speaks after body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three officers have been "relieved of duty" pending investigation after an MPD officer shot a man in South Memphis.

Officials released new details surrounding the incident Tuesday, including the fact that the shooting wasn't captured on the officer's bodycam.

PHOTOS: ‘Armed driver' shot by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis

Police Director Mike Rallings provided an update on the investigation Tuesday, saying that the investigation is ongoing:

"I'm not confident that policy was followed," Rallings said.

FOX13 looked into the MPD policy and procedures manual to clarify what Rallings might mean.

Updated in September 2015, the policy clearly states in the procedures section that the body cameras should be activated.

“Officers shall activate their BWC when responding to all calls for service immediately after a call has been acknowledged and during all law enforcement-related encounters and activities that occur while the officer is on duty,” according to Chapter 13, section 15 in the manual. “The BWC shall remain activated until the event has concluded in order to ensure the integrity of the recording.”

According to TBI officials, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested that TBI would investigate the incident.

The investigation is underway to determine if the actions of the officers were justified.

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver for his ID and insurance information, the driver told police he didn't have either.

Police said the driver -- identified as Martavious Banks -- began reaching downward when an officer saw a gun inside the car.

That is when Banks fled the scene, hitting a curb before police stopped the car a second time on Gill Avenue. Police said he then ran away from officers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police chased the man and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. The man was shot by police and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to officials, Banks had six outstanding warrants against him. He had four separate arrest warrants for suspended licenses, assault, and violation of probation.

RELATED: Man shot, critically injured by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis

Rallings told FOX13 once Banks got out of his car and led police on a foot chase, all three officers involved did not have their body cameras activated.

He also said the officer who shot the man did not have his body camera activated, so the shooting was not captured on his bodycam.

"Let me assure you that I will get answers, and we will hold officers accountable,” said Rallings.

The two officers did originally have their body cameras activated, but they were deactivated during the foot pursuit.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.